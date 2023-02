LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — University of Louisiana football capped off its 2023 signing class with the signing of four prospects to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike Desormeaux and staff inked defensive lineman Antoine Baylis (Mansfield, Texas), Glenn Brown (LaPlace, La.), linebacker Emiliano Soldevilla (Houston, Texas) and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield (Lutcher, La.) on Wednesday.

The 26-player class features seven mid-year enrollees and 11 players from the state of Louisiana. Louisiana added 10 linemen (four offensive linemen, six defensive linemen) to the roster with five wide receivers, four linebackers, three defensive backs, two tight ends, a running back and quarterback.

2023 Louisiana Football Signees

Name Position Hometown (High School/Previous School)

Antoine Baylis DL Mansfield, Texas (Lake Ridge/Southwest Baptist)

John Bragg OL Austin, Texas (Lyndon B. Johnson)

Harvey Broussard WR St. Martinville, La. (St. Martinville)

Matthew Broussard OL Thibodaux, La. (E.D. White)

Glenn Brown DB LaPlace, La. (St. James HS/Southern University)

Xzavier Brown OL Ashdown, Ark. (Ashdown)

Mason Clinton DL Petal, Miss. (Petal)

Zavion Coleman DL Picayune, Miss. (Picayune)

Elijah Davis RB Reserve, La. (Riverside Academy)

Chase Edwards DL Houston, Texas (Cypress Falls)

Trey Fite* LB Tatum, Texas (Tatum HS/SMU)

Cooper Fordham* OL Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)

Jay’veon Haynes WR Baton Rouge, La. (Woodlawn)

Kody Jackson S Shreveport, La. (Evangel Christian Academy)

AJ Jayroe* WR Frisco, Texas (Reedy)

Caden Jensen TE Flower Mound, Texas (Flower Mound)

Micah Johnson LB Baton Rouge, La. (Parkview Baptist)

Kadarius Miller* DE Magnolia, Miss (South Pike/Copiah-Lincoln CC)

Jeremiah Moses* CB Shreveport, La. (Belle Chasse)

Daylon Sibley LB Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles College Prep)

Emiliano Soldevilla LB Houston, Texas (Cypress Ridge)

Tavion Smith* WR Hattiesburg, Miss. (Jones College)

Ty Stamey TE Houston, Texas (Klein Collins)

Kedarius Wade WR Jackson, Miss. (Callaway)

D’Wanye’ Winfield QB Lutcher, La. (Lutcher)

Lance Williams DL New Orleans, La. (Holy Cross)

BOLD indicates prospect signed in February

* – Enrolled in January 2023