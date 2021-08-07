UL defense leaning on camaraderie, experience to build off of last season

LAFAYETTE (KLFY) – As fall camp continues for the Ragin’ Cajuns, the team brings back a wealth of experience on both sides of the ball.

Defensively, the team’s top 13 tacklers from last season all return. The top two come from the linebacker room in Lorenzo McCaskill and Ferrod Gardner.

The veterans on this team helped the Cajuns defense rank 31st nationally in scoring defense and 33rd nationally in total defense.

Gardner says the goal is to elaborate on last season’s success with this season’s experience.

“We will just continue to build off of what we’ve already done,” Gardner says. “Like you said, we have a lot of experience. We have a lot of veteran guys defensively speaking as defensive player. We know how to play with each other, work with each other. It’s only gonna get better with time and more practicing. We’re going into this fall camp with experience. We know what to expect. We have a high standard for ourselves. We won’t come out with anything less.”

“Whenever you know guys well enough you can almost think with the same mind,” linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux says. “You have this upper mind where y’all are all thinking with the same mindset. That allows us to move faster. We know what to expect from each other.”