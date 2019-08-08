Live Now
UL defense coming together

Ragin Cajun Football will end the week with its 7th practice on Friday.

This Thursday a day off, a day to recoup.

It’s all part of the routine that is fall camp; in preparation for the first game vs. Miss. State on August 31st.

In that game, the Cajun defense will have a chance to prove their worth, as a unit, against an S.E.C. team.

Senior Cajun Linebacker Jacque Bourdreaux says this defense is up to that task, as a result of the journey they’ve been through, so far.

Jacque says, “We’re now gelled. We know what to expect. I think that’s something that’s important for a defense moving forward. I think in order to be successful you have to be able to gel. You have to be on the same page. You have to know the scheme. I think that’s something this new coaching staff has really brought in to us, really stressed to us to learn.”

