UL blows away Texas Southern with record-breaking scoring

Up by 50 points at halftime, UL played mostly with reserves throughout the second half of a 77-6 win over SWAC-member Texas Southern on Saturday night at Cajun Field.

By mutual agreement because the blowout already was well underway, the teams played just 10-minute periods in the second half — not the usual 15.

The 77 points marked a UL modern school record, topping 70 vs. Nicholls in 2013; its all-time record is 106 vs. Patterson in 1918.

UL ends up with 748 yards of total offense, 440 rushing and 308 passing.

