Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UL blows away Texas Southern with record-breaking scoring

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Up by 50 points at halftime, UL played mostly with reserves throughout the second half of a 77-6 win over SWAC-member Texas Southern on Saturday night at Cajun Field.

By mutual agreement because the blowout already was well underway, the teams played just 10-minute periods in the second half — not the usual 15.

The 77 points marked a UL modern school record, topping 70 vs. Nicholls in 2013; its all-time record is 106 vs. Patterson in 1918.

UL ends up with 748 yards of total offense, 440 rushing and 308 passing.

Read the full story, The Daily Advertiser

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar