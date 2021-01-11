UL basketball preparing for first conference road series against UTA

The Ragin’ Cajuns split their two-game series with the Little Rock Trojans this weekend.

It’s the second-straight weekend where the Cajuns have split their conference matchups, which seems to be the norm all across the conference.

UL will go on the road for the first time in conference play this week to Texas-Arlington.

Head coach Bob Marlin says the team looks forward to a road trip.

“I think it’s almost easier that you’re right there in the hotel,” Marlin says. “You have less distractions. You’re going to make less trips home to your apartment on campus. We’ll be tight. It’ll be a quick turnaround, playing that game at 4 o’clock. In some ways, I think it’s going to be an advantage for us.””