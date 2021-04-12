UL baseball looks to continue Sun Belt series win streak

Cajuns baseball took care of business this weekend, winning their third Sun Belt series in a row.

Louisiana took two of three from Arkansas State.

UL has won eight of the last 10 games and will have this week to prepare for the South Alabama series in Mobile.

Head coach Matt Deggs says with no games this week, staying in tip-top shape is priority number one.

“With the significant amount of improvement that we’ve done and our confidence level being where it’s at, I think right now is more about, especially heading into the ladder part of April and May, when you start playing for real money. I just call it money games because that’s the games that matter,” Deggs says. “It’s gonna have big bearing on if you’re watching in June or playing. I think health and maintenance are first and foremost. Confidence is right there with that.”