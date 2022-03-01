LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Top-ranked UFC fighter and Lafayette native Dustin Poirier launched his new craft bourbon Rare Stash at Prejean’s on Tuesday night.

Rare Stash is available in limited quantities across Louisiana stores. .

Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight Foundation, also received a $5,000 check from Go Media.

“That’s perfect timing because we just partnered up with St. Jude’s for this year’s 5K that they’re gonna do in Sugar Mill Pond, so that’s going to be presented by the Good Fight Foundation,” Poirier says. “So just full-circle man, keeping everything going. Trying to be a beacon of light and positivity. That’s the goal.”