Two Acadiana area teams play on Friday in LHSAA Softball Semi-Finals

STM faced off with Haynes, in the Division Two semi’s. The YellowJackets won 7-5.

In Class 4A, the 2nd seeded Beau Chene Lady Gators advanced to the state championship game with a 8-0 win over Tioga .

Division Five, Northside Christian and Division Three Notre Dame each advanced in their respective classifications on Thursday.

The State Championship will be played all day on Saturday at Sulphur’s Frasch Park.

The Lady Gators play at 3pm in the 4A Final. Notre Dame also plays in the Division 3 Final at 3pm. And, Northside Christian will play at 11 in the Division 5 Final.