Trump will be the second sitting president to attend the Daytona 500

Sports

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS News) — President Trump is attending the Daytona 500 on Sunday, becoming the second sitting president after George W. Bush to attend the popular NASCAR event. Mr. Trump’s campaign will also run a television ad during the race, The Associated Press reported.

Mr. Trump will serve as grand marshal at the race and give the signal for drivers to start their engines. Fox News’ John Roberts reported that Mr. Trump will take a lap at the race in the “Beast,” the presidential limo.

President Reagan became the first sitting president to attend a NASCAR race in 1984. President George H.W. Bush attended a race in 1992 as well, but not the Daytona 500.

The younger Bush became the first sitting president to attend the Daytona 500 in 2004, also an election year. The NASCAR audience generally leans Republican, so attending the race gives Mr. Trump the opportunity to shore up support with his base.

Mr. Trump was endorsed by Brian France, NASCAR’s chairman and chief executive, in 2016.

