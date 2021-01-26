Top-ranked LSUE baseball motivated for season opener Friday

(LSUE ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) -LSU Eunice baseball will kick off the 19th season under head coach Jeff Willis on Friday, January 29 as the Bengals welcome LSU Alexandria for a weekend set. The three games are the first of 22 home dates for the Bengals during the 2021 season.



“The current landscape presented some challenges for us in scheduling, but I really have tip my cap to our friends in state and the area for giving all of our student-athletes the opportunity to get on the field,” LSU Eunice baseball head coach Jeff Willis said. “We are going to get challenged throughout the year and I look forward to see how our team responds.”



LSUE will play 15 doubleheaders this season while welcoming LSUA, National Park College, Coastal Alabama-South, Murray State College, Centenary College, Wharton County JC, Panola College, Louisiana College, Nunez CC, Baton Rouge CC and Delgado CC to the Cajun Prairie during the course of the campaign.



LSU Eunice will largely focus on in-state opponents after late March as the Bengals will take on Delgado CC, Baton Rouge CC and Nunez CC in home-and-away doubleheaders. That stretch begins on March 24 with a twinbill at Nunez CC followed by the two teams meeting in Eunice that Saturday.



All of the in-state doubleheaders with the three Louisiana teams will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.



The season concludes with the Region 23 Tournament from May 17-21 at the MACCC Champion with the winner receiving a bid to the NJCAA Div. II World Series in Enid, Okla. From May 29-June 5.



LSUE comes off a 21-0 campaign that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bengals welcome back eight of their top 10 batters from a year ago in addition to two weekend starters and their closer Jacob Hammond, recently named the preseason Pitcher of the Year by “The JBB”.



The Bengals have garnered a number one preseason ranking by the NJCAA, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and The JBB. Perfect Game rated LSUE number seven amongst all junior college divisions and affiliations.

