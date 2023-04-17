LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Although High School and NCAA Basketball seasons have come to an end, the NBA still has much more basketball to play. Following the NCAA Tournament, News 10’s Top Bets is now 4-2 on our picks overall.

The most exciting time of year for NBA fans is upon us as the NBA Playoffs kicked off over the weekend. With games already in full swing, here are your News 10’s Top Bets for the opening round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs:

Kings To Win Series vs. Warriors (+225 Odds)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Total 6 Games (+185 Odds)

Milwaukee Bucks To Win Eastern Confrence (+145 Odds)

For full breakdown of this week’s selections, click the video above.

Remember to gamble responsibly and stay tuned to Passe Sports throughout the NBA Playoffs for News 10’s Top Bets.