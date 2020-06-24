Through adversity comes promise for LSU’s Saul Garza

BATON ROUGE – Saul Garza’s collegiate career didn’t pan out the way he envisioned it, but he made the most of his time here in Baton Rouge after transferring from Howard Junior College.

Coming off a strong sophomore season, Garza was named to the 2019 SEC All-Tournament Team and NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team. The JUCO transfer looked to build on that momentum heading into the 2020 season.

“I was just really trying to get one more, one more healthy season in there at LSU and LSU is great,” said Garza. “The fans are unbelievable who wouldn’t want to come back to Alex Box Stadium.”

Garza only played 64 games at LSU before Covid-19 shutdown his junior season, a season where the Texas native looked to pad his stats for the 2020 MLB Draft.

The Draft was cut from 40 rounds to 5 and Saul didn’t hear his name called, but Sunday morning the Kansas City Royals gave him the opportunity he’s always wanted. Kansas City ended up signing him as an undrafted free agent.

For more, click the video provided.