“The Robe” golf tournament honors late UL baseball coach and family

Just a few days after the passing of his college baseball coach Tony Robichaux, former UL Ragin’ Cajun Mike Strentz knew he wanted to do something to honor the Robichaux family.

He created the Robe Golf tournament, held at the Les Vieux Chenes golf course in Youngsville.

“I called my cousin Travis and the golf pro-Todd Robertson,” Strentz says. “I told them what I was thinking and what I thought needed to be done just to give back to the family. Within two days we had everything scheduled, everything is done. To see the support from the community and everybody around, it means absolutely a lot.”

“To be able to pull something off like this with the weather that we had early, it’s nothing short of amazing,” UL head baseball coach Matt Deggs says. “The guys that all these guys, Mike Strentz, Guidry, everybody that jumped in and helped, Ken Meyers, everybody that helped put this together, hats off to them. What a remarkable job. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

All proceeds from a silent auction held inside the clubhouse will go straight to the Robichaux family.

“We have some things in there that could possibly go for $1,000, or $2,000,” Strentz says. “That was people that called us and said hey we wanna donate this. I think it’s over 60 items for auction. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the family to help them out for anything that they need.”

For the Robichaux family, the support means the world.

“I can tell you first-hand on behalf of our family, this whole process has been absolutely amazing to see unfold,” Tony Robichaux’s son Justin says. “The community support, Cajun Nation, the fact of Mike and all the guys setting this up, I don’t think people will truly know how much this means. We’re forever grateful.”

The tournament was only supposed to feature 36 teams, but with such a high demand to play in the tournament and support the family, the tournament extended to 72 teams.

Strentz says with the great turnout, he plans for this to become an annual event.