The Latest Football National Rankings

Arguably the biggest test of the season so far for the LSU Tigers, and in the win against Florida, the game was sealed by a true freshman and Baton Rouge native Derek Stingley, Jr. "Big time players make big time plays in big time games," head coach Ed Orgeron says. "He's got it. He gave up some balls. That number 84 was a tremendous football player. One of the best players we've seen all year. Give him credit. But he made the play when he had to."

"I just turned around and saw him jump in front and catch the ball," safety Grant Delpit says. "He made a great catch. He's super athletic. Great player. Glad we have him."