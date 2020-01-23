Live Now
Wild video shows Kyle Shanahan correctly predict penalty before it happens

The Big Game

by: Tristi Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Kyle Shanahan is a mastermind.

That’s a known fact and now there’s video to prove it.

The 49ers hosted and defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday in the NFC Championship. With a 34-20 lead and 5:56 remaining in the game, Shanahan alerted a nearby official of what was going to happen on the following play.

Mics on the sideline picked up the now-viral conversation.

On third-and-three, Shanahan told the official that Packers cornerback Will Redmond was going to hold his tight end, George Kittle.

And on that play, Will Redmond held George Kittle.

“He’s going to go inside and break out, he won’t let him out,” Shanahan said. “Watch.”

Next thing you know, two penalty flags are thrown. Defensive pass interference.

The video circulated around social media and users loved it. They called Shanahan a wizard, giving him the nickname “Kyle Shandalf”, rooted from Lord of the Rings’ “Gandalf”, who actually is a wizard in the movie.

Memes aside, Shanahan shows how brilliant he is in every game.

Shanahan’s expertise translates to more than just Jimmy G and the 49ers’ offense, he’s also a mastermind when it comes to defensive play calling and scheming.

One of the reasons why Super Bowl LIV will be nothing short of entertaining to watch. You have two of the best offensive playcallers in the NFL going up against each other.

Both Shanahan and Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid have figured out how to bully some of the league’s best defenses.

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. For continuing Super Bowl LIV coverage, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

