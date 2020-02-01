Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Watch with Caution: Hippo vomits Super Bowl prediction

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP/CNN) — Bettors looking for an edge in picking Sunday’s Super Bowl winner may (or may not) want to consider the selection thrown up by Fiona, the hippopotamus heartthrob at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Zoo keepers on Thursday placed two “enrichment” toys in front of her, marked with the logos of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. While the plan called for Fiona to nudge one of the items with her snout to indicate her pick, she instead chose to lose her leafy green lunch on the Chiefs’ item, WLWT-TV reports.

Fiona’s premature birth three years ago drew international attention. She has since grown to 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms), roughly the weight of four NFL offensive linemen. It’s the third year she has handicapped the Super Bowl, correctly picking the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the New England Patriots in 2018, but missing on the Los Angeles Rams upsetting the Patriots in 2019.

Fiona celebrated her third birthday Jan. 24. She weighed just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms) at birth, 25 pounds (11.3 kilograms) less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species.

It’s unclear whether Fiona knew the point spread for Sunday’s game. The Chiefs are favored by a point.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

53°F Few Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories