Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Two of NFC’s top teams battle as 49ers face Saints

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A potential preview of the NFC championship game, though the 49ers have to surpass Seattle to win the NFC West after losing at Baltimore last week and dropping to the fifth spot in the conference.

The 49ers have the league’s No. 2 rushing offense but the Saints are No. 3 against the run so it’ll be a matchup of strengths. Jimmy Garoppolo will have to avoid turnovers. His first-quarter fumble against the Ravens led to a touchdown. San Francisco is spending the week in Florida preparing for the game.

Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas present a difficult challenge for the league’s top-ranked defense. The Saints already secured the NFC South and want to solidify the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

42°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

44°F Broken Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories