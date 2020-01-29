Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Twitter data shows more states rooting for Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV

The Big Game

by: Erica Pieschke

Posted: / Updated:

Map created by betonline.ag

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With just a few more days until Super Bowl Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for football’s biggest night.

The question is: Who will you be rooting for?

According to Twitter data complied by BetOnline.ag, more states will be cheering on the Chiefs this Super Bowl Sunday. 

The data was gathered through the primary fan hashtags used on Twitter over the last week.

More than 75,000 tweets were tracked using the hashtags #ChiefsKingdom and #GoNiners. 

San Francisco fans were also using #BeLegendary. 

The map shows that the middle of the country is primarily Chiefs fans and the Niners took the coasts. 

In the end, the Twitter data shows 27 states are cheering for the Chiefs and 23 are for the 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories