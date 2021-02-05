The LSU Connection: Former Tigers talk about playing in SB LV

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 06: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after an interception in the final minutes of a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — The LSU Tigers Football program leads the nation with 6 participants in Super Bowl LV.

During the first media day, 3 of them took to the podium to talk about the big game and how excited they are to take part in the 55th edition of the NFL’s Championship game with their former LSU teammates.

For guys like Tyrann Mathieu, the game ties run much deeper than LSU.

He will more than likely meet Leonard Fournette in the open field this Sunday, a fellow LSU Tiger and St. Augustine Purple Knight.

Two players from the same hometown, the same high school, competing for the Lombardi Trophy.

Something that Mathieu calls “a special moment.”

As for Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, he not only lines up against former Tigers but shares the same backfield with Darrel Williams.

During his media day session, Clyde talked about the excitement he had when learning he would once again be playing with Williams and what he has meant to Clyde throughout his football career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Devin White talked earlier today about how former LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda helped develop him as a linebacker and how his time spent at LSU helped prepare him for success in the NFL.

All 6 LSU Tigers will take the field when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at 5:30 p.m.