Test Kitchen Taylor’s Big Game Bound Recipes: Hot Crab Dip

NEW ORLEANS – If you like it hot, then this game day dip is for you. Creole seasoning, hot sauce, and crab – Test Kitchen Taylor says this dip with spice up your life!

Louisiana Hot Crab Dip
Ingredients
½ pound jumbo lump crabmeat (2 cans)
8 ounces cream cheese
½ cup mayonnaise
¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
4 tablespoons minced green onions
2 large garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
1 teaspoon hot sauce

Directions
Preheat oven to 350°. Combine the first 10 ingredients in a medium bowl and stir. Transfer mixture into a 2-qt. baking dish. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned. Serve with toasted crackers.

Stay tuned for more Big Game Bound Dips and Appetizers right here on WGNO.com!

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game!


