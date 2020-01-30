Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Survey: Viewers to spend more than $17 billion on Super Bowl

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR/CNN) — The National Retail Federation released its annual Super Bowl survey and found spending is on track to be the highest ever for the big game: an estimated $17.2 billion.

The NRF expects each viewer to spend a little less than $90 on average.

The group reports 19% of viewers plan to throw a party and 27% are planning to attend one. As you might imagine, 80% of the purchases are expected to be for food and drinks.  The rest of that money will go toward team apparel, televisions, furniture and decorations, according to the survey.

The NRF reported the highest spending year was 2016 – with roughly $15.5 billion put on the books.

The big day is Sunday! The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories