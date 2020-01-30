Live Now
Super Bowl visitors soak in Miami’s culture

The Big Game

by: Melissa Marino and John Holt

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Certainly, most people will be enjoying Sunday’s Super Bowl from their living rooms instead of attending live in Miami.  And at a time when many of us our bundled up to beat the bitter cold, it’s fair to be a little jealous of everyone enjoying South Beach.

Little Havana has been a crowded place over the last few days as people look to take in the Cuban culture.  From the architecture, unique food, art, dancing and Cuban cigars, visitors can’t seem to get enough.

Versailles is one of the oldest and most popular restaurants in town.  While you may think about the Cuban sandwich when you think of Cuban cuisine, coffee is equally as popular.

 “Cuban coffee which is as famous as a Cuban sandwich,” said Versailles owner Felipe Valls.

“If you want to start running and not get tired, drink a cup of Cuban coffee,” added one visitor.

Domino Park is another popular place around the 8th Street area.  It’s not uncommon to see people enjoying a game of – you guessed it, dominoes. 

But don’t think everything you experience in the Magic City centers around Miami’s culture.  If you look hard enough, you might find the flavors of the Chiefs Kingdom!

Kansas native Brad Kilgore owns several restaurants.  One of his most popular spots is Ember, a Miami eatery with a touch of Kansas City.

As you might imagine, he’s hosting a Super Bowl party at his restaurant Sunday.  He’ll be featuring everything from the Tank 7 to traditional barbecue.   And hoping his Chiefs pull out a big victory!

