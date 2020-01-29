Super Bowl score could earn you free pizza

Live Now
DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR/CNN) — Whether or not your team comes out on top on Super Bowl Sunday, you could end the day a winner — of free pizza.

DiGiorno said that if at any point in the game the score between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3, it’ll give out free pizzas.  Why those numbers? The pizza company said because 3.14 represents pi.

If that score pops up at any point in the game, DiGiorno plans to tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.  You’ll have to act fast!  As soon as the score of the game changes, that link will disappear.

The coupons will be award on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to DiGiorno.

Those coupons will be redeemable in early March before Pi Day.

