Super Bowl Commercials: Molly Ringwald to star alongside an avocado

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

Molly Ringwald poses alongside an avacado (YouTube)

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — It’s never too early for companies to start teasing their Super Bowl commercials, right?

80s megastar Molly Ringwald will make an appearance in the 2nd quarter of the big game alongside — avocados.

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) made the announcement in their first teaser titled “Tiara.”

“Our creative concept is a lot of fun and brings together a few of our favorite things – avocados, Molly Ringwald and of course, humor,” said Kevin Hamilton, head of brand marketing, PR & strategy at Avocados From Mexico via a news release. “We felt Molly was the perfect fit for the brand given her prestigious career and the fact that she genuinely loves Avocados From Mexico.”

In the first teaser, Ringwald preps an avocado in its hair and makeup chair before the pair have their big Super Bowl ad moment.

You can see the teaser below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

