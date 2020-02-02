Live Now
Super Bowl Beer Map: What your state will be drinking today

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – The Super Bowl and brews may go hand-in-hand.  Millions of “cold ones” will be consumed today during Super Bowl festivities across the country.  And according to Twitter research, most Americans will be enjoying Bud Light or Budweiser.

The Anheuser-Busch beers are the most popular in 29 states, according to thedaringkitchen.com. Bud Light was the winner in 19 of those states.

The website says it analyzed more than 50,000 tweets to develop its big game brew map. 

Coors Light made a run in western states and Coors was a favorite in states like New York and Michigan.  As you might imagine, Miller Lite had a strong showing – and perhaps a surprise? Guinness showed up as the most popular beer in a few states.

