Son hopeful in 49ers win for father battling cancer

The Big Game

MIAMI (KRON) — A local Bay Area man is in Miami for the Big Game to support the San Francisco 49ers. He said he’s been going to 49ers games his entire life with his dad, but this time his dad was unable to make it to the game.

“My dad has had season tickets since 1978, he’s been to all the Super Bowls,” Darin Ah Lan said. “But he couldn’t come this year because he got diagnosed with lung cancer.”

Ah Lan grew up in Oakley, California. His dad John took him to all the games growing up from Candlestick Park to Levi’s Stadium. 

“He started bringing me to the games when I was six and I’ve missed only five games and we’ve done Super Bowls together, pro bowls,” Ah Lan said. “I wouldn’t be a 49ers fan without my dad and his passion for the game.”

“Tomorrow’s game is on my birthday, and I expect number six on my birthday,” he said.

Ah lan is celebrating his birthday in Miami, this time with his buddies.

“Us three are here without tickets,” he said. “Hoping to get in, but like I said we’ve only been drawn once.”

While they try to get a seat at Hard Rock Stadium, Ah Lan has a message for his faithful father. 

“I just love him, I love you dad,” he said.

