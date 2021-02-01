Security increases on the waters around Tampa Bay leading up to Super Bowl LV

TAMPA (WFLA) – This week, leading up to the Super Bowl, many events are focused in and around the water in Tampa.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Tampa police, and other agencies are focused on keeping those areas safe by increasing patrols in the area and creating safety zones in key areas.

“If you are in that safety zone, you can’t stop your boat. If you do you are going to be ushered along. Again, make sure you have the proper safety equipment and you are not operating your boat impaired and you’re not partaking in any type of reckless behavior like speeding or driving aggressively,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The sheriff’s office has also put dive teams into the water to check for anything out of the ordinary.



“No intelligence, no threats, this is just us being proactive to make sure we are keeping the visitors and our residents safe during this week of events leading up to the Super Bowl,” said Chronister.

He says patrols on the water will be focused on looking for unsafe behavior.

“People who decide to speed and drive at a fast rate of speed when there is no wake zones, safety equipment, if we’re going to be out on the water, safety has to be paramount, make sure we have enough life preservers on the boat for everyone who is on the boat,” said Chronister.

The agencies will continue the increase patrols and safety zones through game day.

“We want everyone to have fun, enjoy the Super Bowl, but don’t lose your life on the water because of it,” said Chronister.