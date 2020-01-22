Live Now
San Francisco 49ers get chance to tie Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots

The Big Game

by: Kirsten Moran

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The last time the San Francisco 49ers went to the Super Bowl was seven years ago, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31.

A game that was stopped by a power outage for ten minutes.

With the loss against the Ravens, the 49ers came up one Super Bowl title short of tying for the most Super Bowl titles.

The game on Feb. 2 gives San Francisco a chance to tie the record for most wins by one franchise.

San Francisco currently sits with the Dallas Cowboys holding on to five Super Bowl titles.

If the Packers would have beat the 49ers on Sunday evening in San Francisco, Green Bay would have been competing for the chance to capture the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl victory.

San Francisco has not won a Super Bowl title in 24 years and fans might say the franchise is long overdue.

The 49ers were victorious in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995.

