Saints, Vikings open postseason with 5th playoff meeting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings are meeting in the playoffs for the fifth time. They’ve met twice in the postseason in the past decade and both games were thrillers.

New Orleans defeated Minnesota in overtime in the NFC title game in the 2009 season. The Vikings prevailed on a 61-yard TD as time expired in the divisional round in the 2017 season.

The Saints were 13-3 this season. That tied for the best record in the NFC. But they lost out in a three-way tie-breaker with San Francisco and Green Bay for a top-two seed and first-round bye.

WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels joined Big Game Bound’s Jack Doles to discuss what the Saints need to do to pull out a victory against a strong Vikings team. You can watch their conversation in the video above.

