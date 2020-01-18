Live Now
‘Ready for it’: 49ers fans buzzing with excitement ahead of NFC Championship game

The Big Game

by: Justine Waldman

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Enthusiasm and excitement was buzzing around Levi’s Stadium Friday night. 49er fans are feeling the energy ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

“We ready for it,” a spirited 49ers’ fan said Friday. “We got the best front forward in the game and can’t nobody stop us, go Niners.”

“It is going to be off the hook,” another fan said. “I was here last week and it was incredible so I can’t wait to see what is going to happen.”

“I am really excited for Sunday,” another fan said. “I think the 49ers are going to smash on those Packers.”

Mixed in with the all red and gold swirling around are a few dots of green.

One father and daughter pair came to find their seats early — packers fans brave enough to enter enemy territory.

“Last time Green Bay got crushed pretty good, so we are looking to come out for a good show. Go Pack go,” the father said.

At the 49ers team store, fans wanted all the merchandise, from hats to sweatshirts — a momento to remember this chapter in 49er history. 

“This is going to be like nothing else,” a fan said. 

“Jimmy is gonna take us to the Super Bowl,” another one said.

While it is one game at a time, but with tickets in hand and Sunday win in their sights, the faithful certainly have faith.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

