Ravens top Big Game Bound Top 5 list

The Big Game
Lamar Jackson and the surging Baltimore Ravens passed their latest test.

The Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 Sunday on Justin Tucker’s field goal as time expired for their eighth consecutive victory.

The Ravens, one of five teams with a 10-2 record, top Ty Hallock’s list of Top 5 teams in the NFL.  Ty, a former star in the NFL, is our analyst during our weekly Big Game Bound streaming show.

Despite the loss, the 49ers were in second place on his list.

The New Orleans Saints were in his third spot after topping the Atlanta Falcons 26-18 on Thanksgiving and will host the 49ers on Sunday in one of the top matchups of Week 14.

The Seattle Seahawks landed in the fourth spot after a 37-30 win on Monday night over the Minnesota Vikings.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots dropped to No. 5 after their 28-22 loss Sunday night at AFC South-leading Houston.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

