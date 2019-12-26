Ravens once again top Big Game Bound Top 5

Live Now
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (NEXSTAR) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have already made plenty of history this season.

They have won 11 consecutive games, have the NFL’s best record at 13-2 and have home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

And once again, the Ravens top Ty Hallock’s list of Top 5 teams in the NFL.  Ty, a former star in the NFL, is our analyst during our weekly Big Game Bound streaming show.

With little to play for in the regular-season finale against rival Pittsburgh, Ravens coach John Harbaugh will rest key players including Jackson and injured running back Mark Ingram.

The San Francisco 49ers finished at No. 2 after knocking the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams out of the playoffs on Saturday night.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs landed at No. 3 after dominating the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on Sunday night.

The New Orleans Saints, in a race for the top seed in the NFC, are in the No. 4 spot.

The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are back in the Top 5 at No. 5 and will earn a first-round bye with a win against Miami.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

