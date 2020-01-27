Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Planters pauses Mr. Peanut Super Bowl promotion following Kobe Bryant’s death

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

Screenshot from previously released Planters ad that will air in the Super Bowl pregame.

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Kraft Heinz Co. told The Wall Street Journal it is temporarily pausing promotion surrounding its Super Bowl stunt where the company killed off Mr. Peanut. The move is in direct response to Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday in a helicopter crash.

“We wanted you to know that we are saddened by this weekend’s news and Planters has paused all campaign activities, including paid media, and will evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy,” the spokesman said in a statement to WSJ.

Last week, Planters released an ad where Mr. Peanut dies while saving others.  The company planned to air a funeral for the 104-year-old icon during the second quarter of the big game.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Planters is continuing with plans to air the ad.

For the time being, the pause only impacted paid advertising and promotion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

61°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories