PHOTOS: Super Bowl footballs ready for Miami

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ADA, Ohio (AP) — While the players in the upcoming Super Bowl may be based out of San Francisco and Kansas City, the balls used in February’s big game come from a plant in Ohio.

The village of Ada is home to the Wilson Sporting Goods factory that makes footballs used by the NFL, many of the nation’s top college teams, high schools, and more.

The Wilson brand says every offensive point scored in an NFL game since 1941 was with one of the company’s footballs.

More than 100 people work in the factory and make 3,000 to 4,000 footballs daily.

  • Abby Gamble sews an official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Kaitlin Long lock stitches an official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Donna Conley laces an official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • An employee places the Kansas City Chiefs logo on an official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Bins of the official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game are shown at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Brandon Hickey stamps the team names on an official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Panels for an official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game sit in a pile before getting stitched together at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Jennifer Callahan cuts panels for an official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • A bin of the official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game are shown at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

