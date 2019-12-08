Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Patriots and Chiefs set for AFC showdown

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick had much to lament about his team’s loss to the Texans last week. But one thing that stuck out was how his defense struggled to defend the pass on second down.

It will again be a focal point this week as New England (10-2) crafts a game plan it hopes can slow down reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ multifaceted offense.

The Patriots narrowly held off the Chiefs (8-4) in two meetings last season, earning a 43-40 victory during the regular season and 37-31 overtime win in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid said he expects an even tougher matchup this time around opposite a defense that entered the week ranked second in the NFL against the pass, allowing just 163.5 yards per game.

“They’ve got a pretty good defensive coordinator (Belichick) right now,” Reid joked. “You talk about the best in the business. He’s done a heck of job. I’m sure he’s enjoying it. You get our age, man, it’s one of the fun things you get to do.”

That wasn’t the case in New England’s two losses this season when the Patriots struggled to contain quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson on second down.

In their 37-20 loss to the Ravens last month, Jackson threw the ball nine times on second down, completing first-down passes on four of those attempts.

Watson had similar success during Houston’s 28-22 win over New England last week, throwing the ball 15 times on second down and converting first downs six times, including a 13-yard touchdown.

“Honestly, it wasn’t that great against Kansas City last year either in the playoff game,” Belichick said. “So, that’s something we have to do a better job of coaching and executing.”

That won’t be easy against a Chiefs offense that is tied for ninth in the NFL in averaging 5.9 yards per play on second down. By comparison, Baltimore is fourth in the NFL, averaging 6.5 yards on second down. The Texans are eighth (6.0 yards per play)

Overall, the Chiefs have also converted a first down on 34.2% of their second downs, which ranks 10th in the league. Baltimore currently leads the league with a 44.2% conversion rate. Houston is sixth at 36.1%.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty said one of the reasons the Chiefs are so dangerous is the way they use different formations and movement prior to the snap to disguise where they’re going with the ball.

“A lot of the offense is a lot of misdirection and guys going different ways,” he said. “I think defensively your eyes are very important. You gotta be looking at what you’re supposed to be looking at.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

43°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

44°F Broken Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories