Patrick Mahomes says he and teammates plan to watch ‘Live PD’ before Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Fox59 Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (Fox59) – Sunday is the biggest day of 24-year-old Patrick Mahomes’ career. So what does the superstar quarterback plan to do the night before Super Bowl LIV? Watch “Live PD” on A&E, of course!

WDAF reports Mahomes and several other guys on the team have a pretty simple ritual the night before every game. He said Anthony Sherman is the leader, and they get a couple of guys to watch “Live PD” in one of their rooms.

“I just kind of hang out with the guys, kind of build that bond. That brotherhood has definitely, I think, translated to the field,” Mahomes told reporters.

In case you aren’t familiar with “Live PD,” camera crews follow several different police departments across the U.S. as they patrol their communities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

