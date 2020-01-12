Patrick Mahomes’ mom always knew he’d be ‘something special’

Live Now
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Randi Mahomes is like any other mother. Her world revolves around her children. One of them just happens to be Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn sat down with Randi Mahomes who says she always knew he was headed for something special.

“Special” would be the right word to describe her son’s performance during the season. Mahomes has the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense rolling again and is the first player in franchise history to pass for at least 4,000 yards and 25 or more touchdowns in consecutive seasons — despite missing two games with a knee injury.

Now, two of the league’s bright young quarterbacks, Mahomes and Deshaun Watsonm will share the field on Sunday when the Texans visit the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. It’s a rematch of a Week 6 game won by the Texans in comeback fashion.

