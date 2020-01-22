Live Now
Patrick Mahomes is the first quarterback from a Texas university to start in the Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Samantha Jarpe

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (EverythingLubbock.com) — No quarterback from a four-year Texas university has ever started in a Super Bowl, until Patrick Mahomes.

The former Red Raider will make history February 2 as the first quarterback from a Texas university to play in the Super Bowl.

The emergence of a Texas quarterback seems to have been fate, with former Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill facing off against Mahomes in the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs won that game, against the Tennesee Titans, 35-24.

This is not the first time a quarterback from a Texas institution of higher education has been to the Super Bowl.

In 2009, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton transferred to Blinn College, a two-year community college based in Brenham, Texas. He only spent one season there before transferring to Auburn University.

Mahomes left in his third year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

