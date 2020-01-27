Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘No place like Miami’: Super Bowl returns to South Florida for 11th time

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (Nexstar) — It’s back! Super Bowl Sunday returns to Miami for the first time in a long time. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are hoping to chase more history in South Beach.

The two teams are already chasing history: the Chiefs are making their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, while the 49ers are looking for their first Vince Lombardi trophy in 25 years. And what better place to do it than Miami, which already has plenty of history.

“Miami’s the best place to live,” a resident told Nexstar Sports Anchor and Reporter P.J. Ziegler. “There’s no place like Miami.”

No city has hosted the Big Game more than Miami. Sunday’s game will be the 11th Super Bowl played in South Florida.

“It’s great, I’d love for more people to come out,” a Miami resident said. “More sports, more people, more fun.”

Another resident said jokingly the thing about Miami is that there shouldn’t be too much snow this Sunday.

There have been some historic moments in Miami — both Drew Brees and Peyton Manning won their first championship rings. Vince Lombardi won his final NFL title in Miami and it’s also where Joe Namath delivered on his guarantee.

“That’s amazing and now we have Mahomes — three of the best quarterbacks to hopefully ever play the game, so I think Mahomes is probably the up-and-coming guy. He’s going to be the $40 million man coming up,” a Miami resident said.

This is the first time the Super Bowl is back in Miami in 10 years. The Hard Rock Stadium underwent a renovation costing $550 million.

So, what history will we witness at Super Super 54 this Sunday? Stay tuned!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories