Melissa Etheridge turns love for Chiefs into new song that you’ll want to rock to

by: STEPHANIE GRAFLAGE

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Singer Melissa Etheridge sings the national anthem before the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Even after years of success, Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Melissa Etheridge hasn’t forgotten her Kansas roots.

She called into The Dan Patrick Show Monday to debut a new song she wrote specifically about the Chiefs big win Sunday.

Etheridge titled it, “Chiefs are Going to the Super Bowl.”

“I’ve seen the closest thing to Superman this girl has ever know, we traded up in 17 for the greatest– Pat Mahomes,” the lyrics said in part.

“You killed it,” Dan Patrick said as he cheered for Etheridge.

This isn’t the first Chiefs-themed song the Leavenworth, Kansas native has written. In 2017 she wrote one about her love and infatuation for former quarterback Alex Smith.

