Mahomes, Chiefs aim to make difference off the field, too

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a big year on the field for Chiefs players, but it’s also been a big year off of it for players to use their voices on a local and national platform.

“I’m going to do whatever I believe, and whatever I believe is right,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said in an interview last summer. ” And I’m going to do whatever I can to fight for equality for all people.”

“It’s important for us to go back into our community and you know, to educate them,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

Mahomes and Mathieu were among several players who joined together in an offseason to bring the league attention to social justice issues.

Stepping up is something Mahomes and the Chiefs have done their very best to do. Mahomes and Tyrann Matthieu have backed up words with actions since that June 10th availability.

“He’s got a way about him that, he, he understands people,” head coach Andy Reid said. “They are interested in the things he has to say or back.”

Speaking up then helped the team move forward with a difficult issue.

“For these young men to step up and be able to speak out and be able to have a voice as far as what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong,” Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said. “Felt very very moved by that.”

You know about Arrowhead Stadium being used as a polling place in November. Mahomes split the cost. But there’s so much more to do. But thankfully, they have the help of those in the city.

“We’ve made commitments to two different organizations, Alt Cap and List, which are designed to do exactly what we’re trying to do,” Mark Donovan, Chiefs president, said. “Which is identify minority-owned businesses in our community and we can support in ways they’ve already vetted out, to make sure they’ve done the work and have an impact.”

“Kansas City has done an unbelievable job of coming together and really, being a family and a community that supports each other,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. “I know there’s a lot of black lives murals on the streets all over the town, and I think Mayor Lucas has done an unbelievable job of supporting. We lock arms and we stand together.”

And using the Mahomies approach, of loving others and making the world a better place, is the mantra going forward.

“When you’re given a platform like I’ve been given, you want to try to use it and make the world a better place and I truly mean that when I say it,” Mahomes said. “I have a good understanding of people from all different backgrounds growing up in locker rooms. As I continue to learn more about different people in life, I’ll really try to use my voice to continue to try to bring people together and make the world a better place.”