Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Live at 1pm ET: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — When it comes to formidable defenses, Bill Romanowski knows a thing or two.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion and former San Francisco 49er joins Big Game Bound Friday afternoon live on Radio Row in Miami Beach to breakdown the two defenses taking the field in the Big Game on Sunday.

Will the Kansas City defense be able to withstand the wear and tear of the 49er ground game? Can the San Francisco defense limit Patrick Mahomes and the aerial attack of the Chiefs?

Join WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, WXIN’s Chris Hagan, WFLA’s J.B. Biunno and more special guests for our live show at 1pm eastern, 12c right here!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

50°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories