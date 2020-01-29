Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Live at 1pm ET: Breaking down Mahomes, Garoppolo on Big Game Bound with special guests

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — Few will dispute that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback taking the field on Sunday for the Big Game.

But think about it: which quarterback needs to have the bigger game for their team to win, Mahomes or Jimmy Garoppolo?

That’s the question we’re tackling (pun intended) on Big Game Bound, live at 1:00pm ET with WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, WGN’s Jarrett Payton, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno.

Joining the show Wednesday afternoon are Super Bowl Champion David Diehl, NFL Super Agent Leigh Steinberg (who represents Mahomes), and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia, a former 49er himself.

Can’t wait? Vote in our interactive poll on the Big Game Bound Twitter page!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories