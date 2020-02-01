Live Now
Lil Nas X, Sam Elliott battle in Super Bowl ‘Old Town Road’ dance-off

by: Austin Kellerman

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The song you couldn’t get out of your head over the summer will make its return for Super Bowl Sunday. The folks from Doritos are bringing back “Old Town Road” — in the form of a wild west dance-off!

In the spot, Lil Nas squares off with grizzled character actor Sam Elliott at the Cool Ranch. Lil Nas X is wearing colorful western wear while Elliot goes the more traditional route.

As you might imagine, a little computer wizardry helps Elliot hold his own against Lil Nas. However, X gets the victory when he enlists help from his dancing horse.

Billy Cyrus, who was featured in the song’s remix, also makes a cameo saying, “I ain’t dancing!”

