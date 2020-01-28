Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Kobe Bryant’s death brings sadness to Super Bowl festivities in South Beach

The Big Game

by: Kalyn McMackin and Lindsay Joy

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) – As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kick off the events surrounding the big game at the Super Bowl’s Opening Night, there’s a certain sadness in South Beach as the sports world mourns the death of Kobe Bryant.

“It was just devastating,” said former NFL linebacker Lofa Tatupu. “He just kept going, just kept going, that’s the mamba mentality, he didn’t back down from anything.”

Anyone you talked to agreed: Bryant was a transcendent athlete and global superstar.

“Just the little moments when you saw and he’s teaching her (his daughter) about the game. Whether it was sitting court side or in their home gym, and he was working with them,” said former NFL player Danny Kanell.

Along NFL’s Radio Row, even international broadcasters were hit hard by the news.

“It was interesting to be over here for it,” said Matthew Sherry, UK NFL Broadcaster. “I’ve heard people compare it to when Princess Diana died in England.”

Everyone agrees the mood certainly changed in Miami.  While the kickoff of Super Bowl week is usually festive in nature, there’s a sadness as people reflect on Bryant’s life.

Spectators observed a moment of silence for Bryant before Opening Night festivities in Miami. It’s a theme expected to continue in the days leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

50°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

50°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories