CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow didn’t set out to be a quarterback. When he started pee-wee football in Athens, Ohio, he told the coach he’d rather play running back or receiver, but he didn’t get his way. His coach made him the quarterback. Burrow grew up to lead Athens High School — 2 1/2 hours east of Cincinnati — to a state championship game in 2014, throwing six touchdown passes in a 56-52 loss. He won the Heisman Trophy and national championship at LSU, and now in his second NFL season has the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

(Story via The Associated Press)