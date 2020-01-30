Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘It’s getting bigger and bigger’: Super Bowl 54 draws global interest to NFL

The Big Game

Still chasing global leader soccer

by: Chris Hagan, Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Football may be considered America’s Game, but interest in the Super Bowl has no borders.

From Mexico City to London, England, media personnel from across the globe have traveled to Miami for the Super Bowl. Representation from Germany, Italy, Mexico, and Toronto are just some of the ways the NFL continues to extend its global reach.

“Usually soccer is sport No. 1 in the Bundusleager,” a native said. “But there’s a huge community and its growing every year, so football or as we call it, American football, is growing and it’s getting bigger and bigger.”

While football continues to make strides on the world stage, most feel the game still has a ways to go before catching the global leader in sports with the same name.

“I like watching American football, but of course the soccer in Italy is the most important thing,” someone said.

NFL games played in London has helped raise interest throughout the U.K. Another popular worldwide destination for the NFL: Mexico City. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that the NFL will return to Mexico City during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories