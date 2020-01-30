Live Now
‘It’s electrifying’: Clevelander hotel set to host Super Bowl bash — Miami style

The Big Game
MIAMI, Fla. (Nexstar) — Not everyone can make it to the Hard Rock Stadium to witness the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers duke it out in Super Bowl 54.

But the official watch party host, the Clevelander, has a lavish layout to make for quite the experience. This includes bumping beats, a brand new pool and patio furniture, and a VIP section on the sixth floor with a killer view.

Kimberly Gray Roberts, area Senior Marketing Manager, has been keeping quite busy. She says there’s no time for sleep as deliveries are non-stop.

“When I say the energy is going to be on a brand-new level — not kidding,” Roberts told Nexstar Reporter Blair Ledet.

The hotel partnered with Pepsi, ESPN, and the NFLA to perfect a party to remember.

“You can hear: we have the vibe, the energy, the great music … we put on a show,” Roberts said.

When the Super Bowl kicks off, there will be big screens galore and beautiful bartenders pouring up their famous drinks.

“Clevelander is known for its famous frozen, so our frozen drinks are bar none,” Roberts added.

Now, the Clevelander is waiting to put on the Super Bowl bash — Miami style.

“It’s electrifying here at the Clevelander,” a hotel guest said. “How could you beat this?”

