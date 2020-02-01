Live Now
‘It means a lot’: Teen female football players to be featured in Super Bowl ad

The Big Game

by: Jack Shea

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — All eyes will be on the big game between the Chiefs and the 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday, but of course many viewers will also be watching the million dollar commercials.

Among the ads, a commercial for the Microsoft Surface tablet, which features a tribute to San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers. She will be the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.

The commercial also includes a photo of Cleveland Heights senior football players Olivia McKay and India Pulphus. The student athletes said they learned on Thursday that they will be featured in the ad.

”I actually found out in the middle of class from my mom just repeatedly texting me, ‘oh my gosh you’re going to be in the Super Bowl commercial’, but I was in the middle of class, so I couldn’t freak out or anything,” said Olivia McKay.

Olivia and India made the transition from the girl’s soccer team to football in their senior year, a move that took the same kind of determination that led Katie Sowers to the NFL.

“It means a lot because I know there are a lot of younger girls that have said they want to play football, now that they’ve seen us do it, so it makes me proud and happy,” said India Pulphus.

India and Olivia are viewed as trailblazers at Cleveland Heights High School. Each of them kicked field goals during the 2019 season.

They are hoping that young girls will view them the same way that they view Katie Sowers.

“Being a role model for the younger girls, who are in the same situation of being told they can’t do things because they’re female, you know it feels good,” said McKay.

