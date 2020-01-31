Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘It goes with the territory’: Big-spending for Big Game tickets, merchandise

The Big Game

by: Kayla McMackin, Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Fans in Miami for the Super Bowl are paying a steep price for admission and memorabilia.

The racks are stocked full with Miami Vice Super Bowl gear. A custom flare many fans say they won’t find anywhere else. It’s why depending on the style, visitors are shelling out anywhere between $50-$80 for some Super Bowl t-shirts.

“I think they’re a little overpriced, but it goes with the territory,” said Miami guest Jackie Lomozzo.

Ticket prices are no exception, says Akshay Khanna, the director of sports marketing for the ticket-selling site StubHub.

“So get in’s are around $4,100 on StubHub right now,” Khanna said. “Average prices are closer to about $6,300 or $6,400 and we know that’s a lot. After all, this is the Super Bowl.”

Those prices may seem a bit high, but Khanna says a contributing factor is that Hard Rock Stadium is one of the smaller venues to host a Super Bowl.

“There’s about 10,000 fewer seats in this stadium than in Atlanta the previous year and so there’s just fewer tickets out there,” Khanna said. 

According to StubHub, the average fan is traveling about 1,500 miles to Miami for the Super Bowl. Fans interested in seeing the Big Gamel live at Hard Rock Stadium still have a chance.

About 3,000 tickets remain. Just be prepared to spend quite a bit of coin. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories